Ambassador Rosenblum on Kazakh-American Relations: U.S. to Remain Reliable Partner 

ASTANA – Last year, bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and the United States surpassed $3 billion. This dynamic has been the most positive in years, according to Daniel Rosenblum, the U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan. In an interview with Silk Way TV Channel, the American diplomat covered the main aspects of the bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

“We saw a significant increase in direct investment from the U.S. and U.S. companies. We see it only growing. Just last month we had a business mission of U.S. companies. About 17 or 18 significant U.S. companies visited Kazakhstan to explore opportunities with private sector partners and with the government. We also are seeing more interest in diverse areas of the economy,” said Rosenblum.

According to the Ambassador, the United States supports the goals of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s reforms that he announced earlier this year and has offered its support in a variety of areas to help in their implementation. The political dialogue continues on different platforms, including C5+1 – the United States plus the five Central Asian countries, said Rosenblum, mentioning the importance of the visit of Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Kazakhstan at the beginning of 2023.

In his view, Central Asian countries, including Kazakhstan, and the U.S. cooperate productively through regular working groups that cover the spheres of the economy, trade, environment, energy supplies, as well as security and law enforcement. Rosenblum underlined that the integrational process within Central Asia is key.

“The United States is hoping and rooting for this region to trade more effectively within itself, to integrate its energy systems, to cooperate, and to meet common threats and challenges. I see it happening more and more as time goes on, and I hope to see that continue,” he said.

In relation to cooperation on the policy of sanctions, the Ambassador emphasized that he is currently satisfied with the work done together with Kazakhstan on this issue.

“Kazakhstan takes its commitment seriously. For example, a couple of months ago we had two senior officials from our Treasury Department and our Commerce Department come specifically to engage with our partners in Kazakhstan on very technical and specific issues of sanctions observance and sanctions enforcement. I am very optimistic that this good partnership will continue,” said Rosenblum.

Commenting on the possibility of easing U.S. visa requirements for Kazakh citizens, Rosenblum said the two governments are cooperating on this issue.

“Kazakhstan within Central Asia has a very favored position. It is the only country in the region whose citizens are issued 10-year visas for back-and-forth travel. That is a great potential for people-to-people engagement, and we will continue to find ways to work within the rules and the restrictions to make it easier to travel but, I will be honest, it can be a challenge at times. […] It is also a part of our bilateral dialogue with the Kazakh government because your government is looking out for its citizens ability to travel and we will keep the dialogue going,” the Ambassador said.