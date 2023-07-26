Turkic World Media Platform Opens Office in Baku

ASTANA – Turkic World, the first joint media platform of the Turkic countries, has opened its office in Baku on July 24, reported the Turkic World.

In his introductory remarks, Rufiz Hafizoglu, the deputy director of Trend News Agency, said the agency and the Turkish Albayrak Media Group decided to establish a collaborative media platform in 2021. The same year, the project idea was presented at the Organization of Turkic States media forum in Istanbul.

“This platform has been operational in Azerbaijan for over two years. We are delighted that other Turkic-speaking brotherly countries have joined this platform. Its headquarters are in Baku. This platform includes state news agencies from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Türkiye’s Albayrak Media Group,” said Hafizoglu.

“We have signed a memorandum with Kazinform [Kazakhstan’s media outlet]. I think today’s event will greatly contribute to strengthening our relations in the sphere of media,” said Hafizoghlu.

The media outlet with ten journalists plans to hire 50 more employees by the end of the year. The leadership intends to create a radio and TV channel in the future. The Turkic World media platform is now available in eight languages, including Kazakh.

The opening ceremony of the head office was attended by Javid Musayev, the head of the Communication Policy Sector of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, Farhad Amirbayov, the head of the Information Support Sector of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, Ilgar Huseynov, the director of Trend News Agency, Rufiz Hafizoghlu and Sahil Karimli, the deputy directors of Trend News Agency, Omer Karaca, the head of Turkish Albayrak Media Group, Samir Babaoglu, the representative of Albayrak Media Group, Mesut Albayrak, Board Member of Albayrak Media Group, Alim Bayel, the ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, Cahit Bagci, the ambassador of Türkiye to Azerbaijan, and other public figures.