Snow Leopard Released into the Wild After Rehabilitation at Almaty Zoo

ASTANA — A snow leopard has been released into the wild from the Almaty Zoo, the zoo informed.

The leopard was initially found near the village of Sarybastau in April. The exhausted and dehydrated animal was taken to the Almaty Zoo, where it was examined and quarantined. The leopard was treated back to full health.

“Before it was released, the leopard was examined by veterinarians. During its time at the zoo, the leopard gained more than eight kilograms of weight. Now the cat is completely healthy and ready to be released into nature. Medical sedation was used during examination and transportation to avoid stressing the animal. The animal was under the care of a veterinarian while it was transported,” a representative of the zoo said.

A collar with a transmitter was put on the wildcat to keep it under surveillance and track its movement.