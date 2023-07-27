Renowned Kazakh, Foreign Musicians to Perform at Alem Saz Music Festival This Fall

By Staff Report in Culture on 27 July 2023

ASTANA – The Alem Saz International Music Festival, which will take place on Sept. 27- Oct. 3 in Astana, will bring together musicians from eight countries, reported the Kazakhconcert press service.

Poster of Alem Saz Fesival, organized by the Kazakhconcert state music organization. Photo credit: Kazakhconcert press service.

Artists from Germany, Hungary, Japan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Russia, Spain, and Türkiye will perform at the event. Each festival day will be devoted to one of the participating countries.

The festival will include concerts, a fair, artist master classes, film screenings, press conferences, and exhibitions.

The Alem Saz project was created last year to celebrate Kazakhstan’s 30 years of diplomatic relations with 76 countries. The project is aimed at uniting, preserving, and developing national cultures, creating an atmosphere of respect for the historical heritage and cultural values of different nations.

In 2022, musicians from Belarus, Germany, India, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Türkiye presented concert programs, master classes, and film screenings, which 13,500 people attended.


