News Digest: Foreign Media on Trans-Caspian International Trade Route, Kazakhstan-EU Ties and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has picked a selection of articles on Kazakhstan published in international media across the world. This week’s foreign media digest includes articles on the potential of the Trans-Caspian International Trade Route (TITR), China’s relations with Central Asian countries, Kazakhstan-European Union ties, and more.

Kazakhstan’s Deputy FM says EU, US ties remain strong as Central Asia’s largest country emerges as regional power

Roman Vassilenko, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister, shared his views on the current status and future of Kazakhstan’s relations with the EU and the rest of the world in an exclusive interview with NE Global on July 21.

“We are very satisfied with our relations with the EU. Of course, as always, there is a lot of room for improvement and for expanding these ties. Kazakhstan and the EU marked the 30th anniversary of our diplomatic relations this year. We can be proud of what we have done together over these years. We have signed a second-generation agreement called the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement. It covers 29 areas of cooperation and was signed in 2015. It has been in full force since 2020. It is a very wide-ranging document, about 70% of this agreement deals with trade. This is a very good foundation for going forward,” Vassilenko said.

Kazakhstan’s game-changing role

The Daily Sabah released an article on July 26 focusing on the Trans-Caspian International Trade Route and its potential.

“Kazakhstan, the giant of Central Asia, has been bolstering its links with neighboring nations and major economies across Asia and Europe,” the article says.

Kazakhstan managed to position itself as a pivotal player in the development of the TITR, a project reshaping trade dynamics between Asia and Europe through a network of railways and seaways to facilitate faster and more efficient trade.

“The project is expected to bring significant economic benefits to the country, boosting trade and attracting foreign investment. It will open new avenues for economic growth, create jobs and foster innovation,” the article notes.

China exploring biotech, scientific, manufacturing possibilities in Central Asia

Kazakhstan and China are looking to boost joint scientific research. As a result, Kazakh Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek met with top officials of the China-based Center for Technology Transfer of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states, reported Eurasianet on July 27.

“The parties discussed potential partnerships in science and higher education, including creating joint laboratories, scientific and technological projects and educational programs,” the article notes.

China interested in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan mineral deposits

The Silk Road Briefing published an article on July 24 analyzing the development of China’s relations with Central Asian countries, including Kazakhstan.

“Kazakhstan is a strategically important supplier of uranium. The country’s share of China’s uranium supply is nearly 65% of China’s total, while Kazakhstan’s domestic production covers only 20% of China’s energy needs,” the article points out.