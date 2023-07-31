Mangystau Region Plans Launching Seven Farming Projects This Year

ASTANA – Seven agricultural projects worth 1.9 billion tenge ($4.2 million) are planned to open in the Mangystau Region this year, said Kazakh Deputy Minister of Agriculture Yerbol Taszhurekov during the working trip to the region, reported the Central Communications Service on July 29.

Three investment projects worth 2.2 billion tenge ($4.9 million) were introduced in the agro-industrial complex in the region in 2022.

Taszhurekov toured the region’s agricultural enterprises, as Kazakhstan seeks to construct and modernize vegetable storage facilities for 528,800 tons of products by 2025.

Taszhurekov visited the wholesale distribution center under construction in Aktau, which is scheduled to open next year. The project, which costs 3.5 billion tenge ($7.8 million), will be able to store up to 29,000 tons of vegetables and fruits.

Another food warehouse located in the Aktau seaport has been operating for seven years. The project, opened with the participation of Azerbaijan’s investors, is equipped with a modern refrigeration system.

A dairy camel farm in the Tupkaragan district plans to launch production next year and annually supply 2,800 tons of shubat, fermented camel milk, to the domestic market.

At a meeting with agricultural producers, Taszhurekov spoke about the work to return unused agricultural land. Since 2022, nearly 7.4 million hectares have been returned to the state, including 491,600 hectares in the Mangystau Region. These areas will be redistributed by the akimats (local administration) to meet the needs for grazing lands in rural areas.