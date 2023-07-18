Kazakhstan, UNDP Present New Initiative to Support Most Vulnerable Groups

ASTANA – The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Kazakhstan and the Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan to the United Nations (UN) presented a flagship initiative of their partnership that facilitates providing state support to the most vulnerable population groups, the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy’s press service reported on July 18.

The Digital Family Card initiative was discussed at a high-level side event, Partnership for Change: Tackling Inequality and Advancing Digital Development in Kazakhstan, held within the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development at the UN headquarters in New York on July 17.

The Digital Family Card, a breakthrough government technology for tackling inequalities through the whole-of-government approach, provides the efficient delivery of services and facilitates coordination between different government agencies.

According to Ivana Živković, UN Assistant Secretary General, UNDP Assistant Administrator, and Director for the Regional Bureau for Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Digital Family Card is an example of the fusion of technology, partnership, and visionary leadership that brings transformative changes in the lives of numerous people in need.

“It is a crucial step towards inclusive development and social progress, ensuring that no one is left behind,” she said.

Živković noted that building inclusive digital public infrastructure can boost progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), reduce inequalities, and increase public trust in state institutions. She added that UNDP helps governments worldwide, including Kazakhstan, to benefit from the transformative power of digitization.

The event participants had a unique opportunity to experience specific support cases in virtual reality (VR) format to see how the card works.

Marking the strategic partnership of UNDP and Kazakhstan, the side event underscored the productive cooperation that addresses inequalities, modernizes institutions and promotes low-carbon growth.

Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov expressed Kazakhstan’s interest in further strengthening its alliance with UNDP, particularly in succeeding in implementing the UNDP Country Program for 2021-2025, whose co-financing mechanism was revealed at the meeting.

According to Kuantyrov, this program is put in place in four priority areas of Kazakhstan’s progress on addressing inequality in the development of regions and social vulnerability, improving the effectiveness of public administration and accountability of institutions, promoting economic diversification and achieving SDGs, and fighting against climate change and natural disasters.

As stated by the minister, UNDP has implemented over 200 projects in Kazakhstan worth over $200 million.

“We highly appreciate our partnership with UNDP,” he shared.

According to him, the allocated funds will promote the economy’s green sectors and support further institutional reforms in Kazakhstan.