Kazakhstan to Participate in International Cheese Competition in France This September

ASTANA – Kazakh entrepreneurs from the Mangystau Region will participate in the Le Mondial du Fromage international cheese competition for the first time, wrote the region akimat’s (administration) press service on its Telegram channel on July 22.

The competition organizers have granted accreditation to the Kobzev family, founders of the Zheti Lak (Seven Yeanlings) farm.

The farm, located in the village of Akshukir in the Tupkaragan district, has been operating since 2020 and specializes in producing goat and camel milk cheese products. They offer a variety of products, including pasteurized goat’s milk, yogurts, kefir, cottage cheese, sour cream, and 12 cheeses with different ripening periods.

The region’s akim (governor), Nurlan Nogayev, recognized the success of the enterprise and the potential of Mangystau cheese makers, stating that the Kazakh cheeses produced in the region could become a significant driver for domestic exports.

The farm produces 3.5 tons of milk per month and covers an area of 10 hectares, with four hectares dedicated to goat breeding. The farm also has a feed warehouse and a milk processing shop.

According to Alexandra Grigolova, the master cheese maker, developing an agricultural enterprise with their funds is pretty challenging. However, she is grateful that the government acknowledges and supports agrarian producers.

“It is an important event to participate in the Le Mondial du Fromage competition, as it allows Kazakh cheese makers to showcase their products at a world cheese competition for the first time,” she said.

The Le Mondial du Fromage competition will take place in September in Tours. It provides a platform for producers from any country to present their creations at a high-level international event in Europe.