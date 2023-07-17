Kazakhstan to Participate at World EXPO 2025 Osaka in Japan

ASTANA – Kazakhstan signed an agreement to participate in the World Exhibition EXPO in 2025 in Osaka, Japan, on July 17, reported QazExpoCongress, a national company in charge of the country’s participation in the exhibition.

The relevant participation agreement was signed between the General Commissioner of Kazakhstan Section at the World Exhibition EXPO 2025 Osaka Daulet Yerkimbayev, Secretary General of the Hiroyuki Ishige Association Hiroyuki Ishige, and Commissioner General of the World Exhibition EXPO 2025 Osaka Koji Haneda.

“The exhibition is still two years ahead, but time is running out. The exhibition will open on April 13 and end on October 13, 2025. According to the organizers’ forecasts, the exhibition is expected to be visited by more than 28 million people from 150 countries. Additionally, representatives from 25 international organizations are expected to participate,” said Yerkimbayev.

The EXPO 2025 will be held at the Yumeshima artificial island in Osaka. The exhibition, dubbed Creating a Future Society for Our Lives, consists of three sub-themes: Saving Lives, Empowering Lives, and Connecting Lives.

The total area of the exhibition will reach nearly 155 hectares. Kazakhstan’s pavilion will be located near the pavilions of Bulgaria, Italy, the Netherlands, and Singapore.