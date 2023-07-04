Kazakhstan Ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023

ASTANA – Kazakhstan ranked 53rd in the Global Passport Power Rank 2023, according to the index’s latest report.

As stated by the report, Kazakh citizens can travel visa-free to 39 countries and obtain a visa upon arrival in 52 countries. Other 107 states require a visa in advance.

Kazakhstan surpassed Indonesia, following Belarus among 97 positions in the ranking, which included 193 United Nations member countries and six territories.

The Global Passport Power Rank put the United Arab Emirates in the top spot, whose citizens need a visa in 18 countries. Afghanistan sat at the bottom of the index.

The Global Passport Power Rank took into consideration visa-free regime, visa on arrival, an electronic travel agreement, e-Visas, rapid issuance of visas for three days and other indicators.