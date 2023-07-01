Kazakhstan, Luxembourg Triple Number of Weekly Cargo Transit Flights 

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Luxembourg signed a memorandum on regular air transportation to triple the number of cargo transit flights per week at an event held to mark the 77th flight by the Cargolux airline at the Astana International Airport on June 29, reported the Civil Aviation Committee’s press service.

According to Kazakh Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Marat Karabayev, the key agreement was to increase the number of cargo flights from Luxembourg from 7 to 21 a week. Flights that used to be charter now have become regular, he added.

“After France and Finland, Luxembourg is the third country with which we sign the fifth level of openness within the open skies policy,” he said.

The minister noted that this agreement opens up new opportunities for Kazakhstan’s aviation industry, positioning the country as a key transit hub between Europe and Southeast Asia.

New transit flights provide additional opportunities for Kazakh aviators’ professional growth and entrepreneurs, Karabayev said. The goods unloaded in Kazakhstan can find demand in the local market, while products loaded in Astana will go to Europe and Southeast Asia.

Cargolux made its first flight to Astana on May 1. The airline operates seven flights a week, connecting Luxembourg with China and Japan through the airport in Astana.

As Cargolux President Richard Forson stated, the intergovernmental agreement envisages a further increase in the frequency of regular cargo flights to 42 per week in both directions.

“In the future, we hope that this will lead to an increase in cargo transportation through Astana International Airport as we connect Europe and Asia,” he said.

Founded in 1970 in Luxembourg, Cargolux Airlines International S.A. is Europe’s largest cargo carrier, operating 30 aircraft of Boeing 747 and flying to more than 50 destinations worldwide.

Flights Resume to Several Cities in Russia

The Civil Aviation Committee also worked out the issue of expanding air traffic between Kazakhstan and Bashkortostan. From July 25, Red Wings airline will resume regular passenger flights on the Astana-Ufa route with a frequency of two flights per week on Tuesdays and Fridays on Sukhoi Superjet 95 aircraft.

From June 28, Russia’s Azimuth Airlines resumed regular passenger flights on the Almaty-Sochi route with a frequency of one flight per week on Thursdays on the same type of aircraft.