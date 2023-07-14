Kazakhstan Intends to Increase Grain Exports to China 

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and China are planning to increase the volume of annual grain exports to China up to 1 million tons. This was discussed during the meeting between Minister of Agriculture Yerbol Karashukeyev and Ze Zhu, the vice president of China’s COFCO food processing holding company, reported the ministry’s press service on July 13.

Karashukeyev highlighted Kazakhstan’s potential in producing high-quality organic agricultural and food products, pointing out its historical record in 2022 when harvested grain and leguminous crops reached 22 million tons, including 16.4 million tons of wheat.

COFCO is the largest importer of Kazakh wheat to China.

According to the minister all previous export contracts between COFCO Group and the Food Contract Corporation, including a 75,000-ton wheat supply contract will be fulfilled.

The sides also discussed the potential purchase of other crops, like flax, barley, sunflower and rapeseed.

The Chinese delegation also toured the corporation’s bread-receiving enterprises in the Akmola Region and the Barayev Research and Production Center for Grain Farming in the village of Shortandy near Astana.