Kazakhstan Emerges as Uzbekistan’s Third Largest Trade Partner

ASTANA – Kazakhstan ranks as Uzbekistan’s third leading foreign trade partner with a turnover of $ 2.19 billion (7.5%) among 183 countries worldwide during the first half of the year, reported the Uzbek Agency of Statistics on July 20.

Uzbekistan exported goods worth $699.3 million to Kazakhstan, while imports reached $1,496.2 million. The previous year, the bilateral trade between the two states was nearly $5 billion.

Uzbek foreign trade turnover for the first half of the year was $29.2 billion, a $4.7 billion or 19.4% rise over the previous year.

China remains the country’s most important trading partner, with a $5.2 billion turnover between the two nations, accounting for an 18.1% share. Russia comes in second with a $4.4 billion turnover, making up 15.1% of Uzbekistan’s overall trade.