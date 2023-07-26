Kazakh President Condemns Quran Burnings as Unacceptable Provocations

ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev considers the acts of burning the Quran in several countries of Northern Europe as unacceptable provocations aimed at escalating tension in the world and undermining trust between peoples and states, the Akorda press service reported on July 26.

As stated by the President, the increasing cases of religious vandalism and irresponsible behavior of citizens of these states should be unanimously condemned as actions that run counter to the universally accepted norms of peaceful coexistence of countries and religions.

“The United Nations General Assembly should speak out on this issue as well,” the statement adds.

The statement also notes that Kazakhstan is the initiator of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, a platform for an effective and constructive dialogue between prominent representatives of traditional religions and confessions.

According to Reuters, two anti-Islam protesters set fire to a copy of Islam’s holy book in front of the Iraqi embassy in the Danish capital of Copenhagen on July 24, sparking demonstrations across Iran and Iraq.

This follows the desecration of the Quran on June 28 on Eid holiday outside the main mosque in the Swedish capital of Stockholm.

In response, Pakistan presented a draft resolution on behalf of the 57-nation Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, describing the burning of the Holy Book as “offensive, disrespectful and a clear act of provocation.”