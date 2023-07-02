Kazakh Blogger Shows Shallow Coastline of Caspian Sea (Video)

ASTANA – Kazakh blogger and social activist Nurken Tazhibay surprised his Instagram followers on June 26 with a new video of the Caspian Sea showcasing its shallow coastline.

“Shallow Caspian Sea in the Mangystau Region, specifically the Karakiya district, located 89-90 kilometers south of Zhanaozen,” wrote Tazhibay.

According to the Kazakh Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, fluctuations in the sea level are influenced by changes in water balance characteristics, which are impacted by anthropogenic climate change. From 2006 to 2020, the Caspian Sea experienced decreased precipitation and increased evaporation processes.