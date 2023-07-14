INTO Opens University Access Center in Almaty

ASTANA – INTO University Partnerships, a global education partnering organization launched its new University Access Center (UAC) in Almaty on July 11, bringing its study abroad program to Central Asia, reported the organization’s press service.

The UAC, which serves as INTO’s market-facing brand, provides a study abroad solution bringing together education agents, onsite university representatives, and local marketing teams. The center aims to serve the growing population of Central Asian students seeking to study abroad and will also administer the Computer Delivered International English Language Testing System (CD IELTS) exam and offer the IELTS for United Kingdom Visas and Immigration.

INTO CEO John Sykes envisions the center as a vibrant space where students can meet with education agents and in-house university representatives and access the necessary support for academic and career success.

The UAC also presents an opportunity for universities to enhance their brand, engage students more efficiently and increase international enrollment rates. Education agents can benefit from a direct channel to universities and staff who can support the application process.

“INTO has long-standing partnerships with world-class universities in the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia. Students will be able to access specialist knowledge about the degrees they want to pursue. For our university partners, the UAC is practically an extension of their international office in Central Asia, leading to greater enrollment, improved student experiences, and cost savings,” said Sykes.

The center offers exhaustive information about participating universities and provides opportunities for cultural exchange and career development through in-person presentations, seminars, and guest lectures by international officers and visiting university staff.

The UAC Almaty is part of INTO’s broader strategy to establish UACs in major cities worldwide. The organization operates UACs in Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Jakarta, Bogota, New Delhi and Dubai.