International Chess Festival Kicks Off in Astana

ASTANA – Astana Zhuldyzdary (Stars of Astana) International Chess Festival, dedicated to the capital’s 25th anniversary, is taking place on July 11-19, according to the tournament’s website.

The festival seeks to enhance the growth of chess in Kazakhstan, encourage a healthy lifestyle, enhance the abilities of young players, and discover new talents.

The event is hosted by the Academy of Chess, headed by outstanding Kazakh chess player Dinara Saduakassova and will bring together more than 800 people from 16 countries.

The festival will feature four tournaments, including the Kazakhstan Cup stage among men and women, amateur, junior and blitz. The prize fund will be a record 40 million tenge (US$90,000).

A seminar for the title of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Organizer headed by international arbiter and FIDE lecturer Vadim Tsypin from Canada will take place on July 13-17 as part of the festival.

According to Saduakassova, participants can also visit a photo exhibition, where the best works will receive valuable prizes. Besides, parents can participate in a round table with a representative of the United Nations Children’s Fund in Kazakhstan.

Saduakassova, who started to play on the national team from 11, holds the FIDE titles of international master and woman grandmaster.