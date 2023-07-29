Foreign Tourist Arrivals Triple in Kazakhstan 

ASTANA – The hotels in Kazakhstan welcomed nearly 250,000 foreign nationals from June 1 to July 23, which is over three times more than in the same period last year, the Ministry of Culture and Sports reported on July 27.

According to the eQonaq information system for registering international visitors, 77,645 foreign tourists stayed in Kazakhstan’s hotels in the reported period of 2022.

With 180,000 arrivals, the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States accounted for 72% of the total number of foreign tourists, a decrease from 77% last year.

“That means the proportion of tourists arriving from further abroad is increasing,” reads the press statement.

Kazakhstan witnessed an eleven-fold surge in arrivals from Mongolia, from 489 to 5,683 tourists, and more than an eight-fold increase in visitors from China, from 2,223 to 18,954.

The number of tourists coming from India increased by 4.7 times from 1,245 to 5,887, South Korea – by 3.8 times from 939 to 3,585, Iran – by 3.8 times from 237 to 897, Germany – triple from 1,659 to 5,054, and the United States – more than double from 1,237 to 2,761.

The most popular destinations were Almaty city with 77,308 tourists and the capital Astana with 38,463 foreign nationals registered over the reported period.

The Almaty Region welcomed 19,049 visitors, whereas the Mangystau Region came second with 15,062 tourists.