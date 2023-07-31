FISU World University Games: Kazakh Athletes Win Eight Medals So Far

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Elzhana Taniyeva, 17, won the bronze and silver medals in the rhythmic gymnastics hoop and ball competitions, respectively, on July 31 at the 31st Summer World University Games (Summer Universiade/FISU Games) in Chengdu, bringing the eighth medal to the national team, reported sports.kz.

Kazakh archer Diana Tursynbek won the silver medal on Monday.

On July 30, Kazakh judoka Askar Narkulov defeated Chyngyzhan Sagynaliyev of the Kyrgyz Republic and won the bronze medal in the 73-kilogram weight category.

Konstantin Malinovskiy, Islam Satpayev and Nikita Shakhtorin won silver medal in the men’s team 50-meter rifle three positions and bronze medal in the 10-meter air rifle. Nikita Chiryukin won silver medal in the men’s 25-meter rapid fire pistol.

On July 29, judoka Sunggat Zhubatkan won a bronze medal in the 66-kilogram weight category.

Approximately 90 Kazakh athletes take part in the Summer Universiade, which will last until Aug. 8.