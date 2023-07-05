Astana’s FDI Inflow Hits $14 Billion in 25 Years

ASTANA – The Kazakh capital has attracted more than $14 billion in foreign investments in 25 years, said Akim (Mayor) of Astana, Zhenis Kassymbek, during a July 5 Twin Cities Forum.

According to Kassymbek, Astana’s gross output has increased to $22 billion, the level of industry has reached $4.3 billion, while the gross domestic product has grown to $25 billion over 25 years.

“We have built 33 million square meters of housing, 670 kindergartens and schools, over 100 cultural and sports facilities. Astana has become a regional hub for trade flows with a creative economy that attracts bright people, youth, tourists, investors and global companies,” he said.

As part of the forum, Kassymbek signed a memorandum on the establishment of sister city relations with Asmaa Rhlalou, Mayor of Rabat (Morocco), and Bambang Susantono, Chair of the Nusantara National Capital Authority (Indonesia).

The forum, held to mark the 25th anniversary of Astana, brought together heads of 17 cities from 13 countries, as well as Kazakh officials, honorary citizens of Astana, veterans of labor, cultural and sports figures, scientists, teachers and civil servants.

The participants discussed urban development and their role in the modern world as the main centers of growth and innovation during eight panel sessions covering different industries.