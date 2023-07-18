Astana to Host President’s Cup Tennis Tournament Next Week 

By Staff Report in Astana, Sports on 18 July 2023

ASTANA – The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Challenger Tour and the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Women’s Circuit will take place within the President’s Cup Forte series in Astana from July 23 to Aug. 6, reported the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation’s press service.

Photo credit: tenniscanada.com.

The tennis tournament will be played on outdoor hardcourts of the Beeline Arena National Tennis Center.

Mikhail Kukushkin (35), Dmitry Popko (26), Denis Yevseyev (30), Grigoriy Lomakin (25), and Maxim Batyutenko (18) will represent Kazakhstan at the ATP Challenger Tour.

Gozal Ainitdinova (24), Zhibek Kulambayeva (23), Aruzhan Sagandykova (18), and Sandugash Kenzhibayeva (18) will compete at the ITF Women’s Circuit, among others.

The Presidents Cup, a take-off point for many great tennis players, has been held yearly since 1991. It is one of Kazakhstan’s most prestigious tennis tournaments among professional male and female players. For the first time, the competition acquired international status in 2007.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »