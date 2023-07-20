Astana Events: Vibrant Weekend Ahead

ASTANA — As the end of July draws near, the Kazakh capital city is gearing up for an exhilarating weekend packed with diverse events. The city’s cultural scene comes alive during this time, offering a captivating array of experiences that cater to various interests. From music enthusiasts to nature lovers, there is something for everyone to enjoy in the penultimate weekend of July.

“No.37” play on July 21-22

In this fictional play, the largest terrorist attack in the history of the country took place 15 years ago, with many innocent victims. But 15 years later, the usual way of life of the Yagubov family is disrupted. Against this background, real passions are boiling inside this fictional family. The drama of people with false values, strangers to each other’s relatives, where everyone talks but nobody listens to anyone.

Duration: 1 hour 20 minutes. Tickets are available here.

Address: Zhastar Theater; 10, Yesenberlin Street.

Vmeste Fest on July 22

An open-air festival will fill all the criteria for the best and most unforgettable weekend.

The price of $44.96 includes transportation, a recreation center with a pool, buffet, meals and beverages, a show program and DJs. The participants will have a chance to win valuable prizes and gifts from the sponsors.

Address: 140/2, Alash Highway. Tickets are available here.

Korean Culture Festival on July 22

The Astana Ballet Theater with the Korean Cultural Center invites the public to celebrate the Year of Cultural Exchange between the Republic of Korea and Kazakhstan and the Year of Visiting Korea.

B-Boying dance team, JUSTEVEE CREW, and TRENDZ K-pop idols will perform as part of the festival, during which guests can participate in an entertainment program aimed at introducing Korean culture. The event program will start at 4 p.m. in the open square in front of the theater, where you can taste binsu, a Korean summer dessert, traditional tea and treats, as well as play traditional games.

Venue: Astana Ballet; 9, Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available on ticketon.kz.

Tour to the Bestobe Canyons on July 23

For those yearning to connect with nature and explore the breathtaking wilderness near Astana, the Bestobe Canyon tour offers the perfect opportunity.

A ticket price of $37.09 includes transportation, a picnic, samovar tea, a beach party, dance competitions and games. Contact this number for tickets: +7 776 270 17 17.

Address: The tour start point – Favorite business center; 56A, Bogenbay Batyr Street.

Open Air Fest on July 22

With live performances and dance floors, the open-air fest offers the ideal setting to enjoy the summer weather while immersing yourself in the city’s musical spirit.

The festival will feature performances of popular Kazakh artists and DJs.

Venue: Wyndham Garden Burabay. Tickets are available on sxodim.com.