Archeologists Discover Mausoleum of Golden Horde Era in Akmola Region 

ASTANA – Remains of a mausoleum dating back to the Golden Horde in the 15th century was discovered on the territory of the Korgalzhyn district in the Akmola Region, reported Khabar 24 news agency on June 28.

Archaeologists have excavated several mausoleums on the territory of a medieval settlement in the Akmola Region. This is the third monument to be discovered in the Korgalzhyn district. Their foundation has remained intact, while archaeologists have reconstructed their walls brick by brick.

“The lower part is the original building of the medieval monument ‘Bytygai’. The architects decided to reconstruct it completely, giving the monument its original appearance. They restored the main part of the foundation, the upper part of the monument, the dome, and the portal. This monument is called a portal-dome structure of the Golden Horde era,” said the head of the archeological exploration Aibar Kasenali.

The monument was given the name “Necropolis of Uyaly” (Nested). It is octagonal, with sides measuring slightly over 1.5 meters and a diameter of approximately 4.5 meters. It was constructed using burnt and half-exposed bricks held together with lime mortar. The area was once a place of pilgrimage and contained a tomb opposite the mausoleum.

According to the archeologists, few artifacts remain due to poor preservation caused by sowing work at the burial ground and repeated robberies.