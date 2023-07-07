Almaty to Host Legendary Asia Dauysy Festival This Month

ASTANA – Asia Dauysy (Voice of Asia) international music festival is returning after an 18-year break to welcome global talents on July 28-30 at the Medeu open-air ice skating rink in Almaty, reported the festival’s press service on June 29.

The Black Eyed Peas musical group has been announced as headliners of this year’s festival.

The event was held annually in Almaty from 1990 to 2005, inviting well-known artists and promoting many talented musicians and singers. The festival brought together idols of several generations and music fans of various genres on one platform.

Over the years, the festival featured worldwide stars, including Patricia Kaas, Pupo, Toto Cutugno, Jimmy Somerville, Mithun Chakraborty, Soner Arica, Alla Pugacheva, Philipp Kirkorov, Valery Leontiev, Boney M, Haddaway, among others.

Ahead of the main event, the Asia Dauysy picnic took place on July 2, showcasing performances by Kazakh singers Sadraddin, Moldanazar, Plebs band, and others.