208 Kazakh School Students Win Medals at Int’l Olympiads This Year

ASTANA – Kazakh school students have brought home some 208 medals, including 22 gold, 65 silver, and 121 bronze awards, from Olympiads worldwide since the start of the year, reported the Jibek Joly TV channel on July 18.

Students participate in seven prestigious intellectual competitions in biology, chemistry, mathematics, physics, computer science, geography, and linguistics every year.

Earlier this month, Kazakh schoolchildren secured five medals, including four silver and one bronze, at the International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) 2023 in Tokyo. At the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) held on July 6-16 in Japan’s Chiba, Kazakh students won six medals, including two silver and four bronze awards.

Four Kazakh school students participating at the International Biology Olympiad on July 3-11 in Al Ain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), won two silver and two bronze medals.

“Four participants took part in the International Olympiad. These children passed the selection process, and all of them won medals. They benefited a lot from our training camps, held in the leading educational institutions,” said Gulsara Mukash, spokesperson for the Daryn National Scientific and Practical Center.

Kazakh students have four more Olympiads ahead this year. They will compete with other students worldwide in chemistry, geography, computer science, and linguistics. The competitions will take place in Bulgaria, Hungary, Indonesia, and Switzerland.