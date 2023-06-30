Weekend Journey Into Cultural Delights of Astana

ASTANA — The Kazakh capital is ready to amaze locals and visitors with thrilling and captivating events this weekend. From enchanting concerts by renowned artists to side-splitting evenings of stand-up comedy, the city’s cultural calendar is brimming with excitement.

Tek Qana Zhuldyzdar (Only Stars) concert on July 1 at 6 p.m.

The concert, featuring old and new Kazakh pop songs, is a great opportunity to discover new artists and support well-known singers. Spend this weekend with your favorite songs.

Address: Astana Concert Hall; 32 Kenesary Street. Tickets are available on ticketon.kz.

“Kozy-Korpesh & Bayan Sulu” ballet on July 1 at 6 p.m.

Kozy-Korpesh & Bayan Sulu is a spellbinding ballet performance that weaves together a timeless Kazakh love story with the grace and elegance of dance. Each character in the performance has their own narrative and figurative language. The audience will be transported into a world of love, passion, and the rich cultural heritage of Kazakhstan.

A balletmaster-director Georgy Kovtun, in his interpretation of the legend, combined the traditional elements of classical ballet and movements inspired by Kazakh folk dance and acrobatics.

Address: Astana Ballet Theater; 43 Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets can be purchased on astanaballet.com.

Art Gallery painting masterclass on July 1 at 6 p.m.

Unleash your inner artist and immerse yourself in the world of painting with an engaging masterclass at the Pygmalion Art Gallery. The masterclass is led by a skilled instructor and is suitable for both beginners and experienced artists. Participants will be able to create a beautiful painting in 1 hour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Галерея искусств Pygmalion в Астане (@pygmalion_artacademy)Address: Pygmalion Art Gallery; 16 Dostyq Street. Tickets are available here.

“Fariza” play on July 2 at 7 p.m.

The play is dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the great Kazakh poet Fariza Ongarsynova, rightly called the voice of the Kazakh nation. She has formulated in her poetry the moral and spiritual guidelines for the development of the nation in the last few decades. Roza Mukanova wrote the play about the complex life and work of the poet.

The directors present the story of Fariza Ongarsynova using modern theatrical technologies, including video content and unique sound effects.

Address: Zhastar Theater; 10 Yesenberlin Street. Tickets are available here.

Stand-up on July 2 at 8 p.m.

For those seeking an evening filled with laughter and entertainment, the Stand-Up Comedy Concert at the Garage Music Bar promises to deliver. Talented comedians of the capital will take the stage, armed with their quick wit and hilarious jokes. This event is a perfect opportunity to unwind, enjoy a drink, and laugh with friends in a lively and vibrant atmosphere.

Address: Garage music bar; 6 Kravtsov Street. Tickets are available on sxodim.com.

Akkol forests retreat on July 6 at 8 a.m.

Nowadays, everyone works long hours and requires a break. Active Tours Kz invites everyone to break out of the city hustle and feel harmony with nature and yourself. Guides will take you through the fairytale forest paths to new peaks and help you feel and hear yourself.

The price of $26.27 includes comfortable transportation, a guide through the forest, spiritual practices, water, hot tea with cookies, a blanket, sprays and cream to protect from insect bites.

Contact this number for more information: +7 705 190 03 45.

“Aida” opera on July 5-6 at 7 p.m.

Guiseppe Verdi’s “Aida” opera is based on a plot of the history of Egypt. Its sounds are like an anthem for human feelings. A personal drama full of sharp collisions unfolds in the opera with a colorful background of monumental scenes, dances and hymns. Through the images of the cruel priests, Verdi denounced the obscurantism he hated, which is opposed to Aida and Radames’s spiritual beauty and fortitude: their love endures all trials, even before death.

The opera is performed in Italian, with simultaneous subtitles in Kazakh and Russian.

Duration: 3 hours 30 minutes, including two intervals.

Address: Astana Opera House; 1 Kunayev Street. Tickets are available on ticketon.kz.