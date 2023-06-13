Tourist Arrivals in Kazakhstan Almost Quadruple in Three Months of 2023

ASTANA – The number of international tourist arrivals in Kazakhstan increased 3.9 times to 1.1 million in the first three months of this year, the country’s Bureau of National Statistics reported on June 8.

This number has stood at 293,200 over the same period from January to March 2022.

Some 1.4 million Kazakh citizens traveled abroad in the first quarter of 2023, a 66% increase from 845,200 departures recorded over the first three months of last year.

The number of accommodations totaled 3,848, while the number of services provided by the facilities reached 43.1 billion tenge ($96.4 million), which is 64.8% more than in 2022.

Some 1.3 million people rested within the country in the first three months of this year, whereas the number of served visitors totaled 1.5 million. Resort areas welcomed more than 703,000 people.

In the same period, 25 five-star hotels in Kazakhstan received 173,000 guests.