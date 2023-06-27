Swiss Institute Ranks Kazakhstan 37th in World Competitiveness Ranking

ASTANA – The International Institute for Management and Development (IMD) World Competitiveness Center in Lausanne, Switzerland published the results of the World Competitiveness Ranking on June 20, where Kazakhstan took 37th place out of 64 countries with a score of 66.11.

Kazakhstan moved up six places compared to last year. The country is ranked ahead of Kuwait (38th), Portugal (39th), and India (40th), and just below Spain (36th) and Japan (35th).

Kazakhstan improved its economic performance ranking by one place, coming 57th. The country came 23rd in government efficiency, an improvement of two positions compared to last year, and 31st in business efficiency, one place higher than in 2022. Kazakhstan dropped one place from 46th to 47th in the category of infrastructure.

The report outlines the country’s challenges in 2023, including the need to stimulate business activity, enhance production potential, develop infrastructure, address national food security concerns, and improve human capital.

Denmark topped the list, followed by Ireland, Switzerland, Singapore and the Netherlands.

The IMD World Competitiveness Ranking is based on a comprehensive study that evaluates economic, government and business performance, as well as infrastructure. It provides benchmarking, trends, statistics, and survey data based on extensive research.