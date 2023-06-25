President Tokayev Chairs Security Council Emergency Meeting Over Situation in Russia

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired the extraordinary meeting of the Security Council on June 25 in Astana over the situation in Russia, which approved the Operational Plan of Action developed by the Kazakh government, reported the Akorda press service.

The meeting, which gathered the Prime Minister, Prosecutor General, the National Security Committee Chairman, as well as Ministers of Defense, Internal Affairs, and Foreign Affairs, discussed the measures in connection with the situation in Russia.

“Despite the fact that what happened in Russia is an internal matter, Kazakhstan’s citizens were concerned about the situation in the friendly country with which Kazakhstan has the longest border in the world,” reads the Akorda statement.

Tokayev, who spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 24 over the phone, noted that Russia is a strategic partner of Kazakhstan. In a phone conversation with Putin, Tokayev said he supported the Russian authorities’ measures to restore constitutional order and ensure the safety of its citizens.

According to the President, the key priority of the domestic policy of any state, including Kazakhstan, must be the rule of law as the basis to ensure public order and socio-economic development.

The meeting also emphasized the need to ensure financial and economic stability in the country and the safety of Kazakh citizens. Tokayev also gave instructions to state agencies to be ready to respond to possible threats and crisis situations.