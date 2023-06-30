News Digest: Foreign Media on German President’s Visit to Kazakhstan, Launch of New Crypto Platform and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has picked a selection of articles on Kazakhstan published in international media across the world. This week’s foreign media digest includes articles on substantial milestones reached during the visit of Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to Kazakhstan, a new crypto platform launched in the country and the role of women in innovation and technology in Central Asia.

Binance’s eastward pivot: New crypto platform launched in Kazakhstan

EU Reporter, a Brussels-based European news platform, published an article on June 21 about a regulated digital asset platform inaugurated in Kazakhstan.

Binance, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, designed the newest platform to cater to the specific needs of Kazakh users, promising a comprehensive suite of crypto and fiat services, ranging from exchange and conversion to the deposit and withdrawal of fiat currency and the custody of crypto assets.

German president visits Port Kuryk, assesses Middle Corridor projects

Another article published by EU Reporter on June 28 covered the visit of Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to Kazakhstan, which was fruitful, particularly regarding the assessment of the transport and logistics projects of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).

Steinmeier said that Germany is keen to implement transport and logistics projects, as the geopolitical developments force countries to reconsider the links between East and West and Asia and Europe.

“We need to put this region much more on our map in the mind of Kazakhstan,” he added during the visit to the port of Kuryk, located south of the port of Aktau on the eastern coast of the Caspian Sea.

Steinmeier breaks ground for German business in Kazakhstan

Euractiv, a Brussels-based publication on the European Union, covered the German President’s visit in an article published on June 21.

Steinmeier and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commended the construction of a green hydrogen plant worth 50 billion euros ($54.3 billion) launched by the German-Swedish company Svevind Energy in the Mangystau Region.

“The plan is to produce two million tons of green hydrogen, using the huge potential of solar and wind energy over huge territories in Kazakhstan,” reads the article.

Hyrasia One German-Kazakh hydrogen project successfully launched

German wind magazine Windkraft Journal covered another milestone reached during the German President’s visit to Kazakhstan in an article on June 22.

Steinmeier, with Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and Svevind Energy CEO Wolfgang Kropp, launched geological drilling for the Hyrasia One project.

“What we are creating here is truly groundbreaking work: a green hydrogen project on this scale has never been implemented before,” Kropp said.

Hyrasia One, a subsidiary of the European cleantech group Svevind Energy, is developing one of the world’s largest industrial plants for the production of pure green hydrogen in Kazakhstan.

Women leaders from Central Asia discuss the role of women in innovation and technology at regional dialogue chaired by Kazakhstan

UN Women, the United Nations entity dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women, released an article on June 23 about the Dialogue of Women of Central Asia 2023 under the theme Role of Women in the Development of Innovations and Technologies.

The dialogue participants focused on the structural and economic problems faced by women. They stated that over 60 million women do not have access to mobile internet and therefore miss out on opportunities for learning and economic development more often than men.

“The modern digital transformation can open up opportunities for expanding the economic and social rights and opportunities of women and can be used to promote gender equality, which is a goal for all the states of Central Asia,” experts noted.