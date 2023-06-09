Long-Awaited Summer Events in the Kazakh Capital 

ASTANA — Summer is the best time to try out new activities and visit new places. The Astana Times has put together a list of exciting events that will help you recover from the heatwave that caught everyone by surprise in the capital.

Flower crafting workshop on June 10

The NUAR Flowers & Decor flower shop offers a flower crafting workshop every Saturday.

You can enjoy the creative process, spend time with interesting people and create a beautiful flower composition in a round box that will decorate your house or become a nice present for your friends and family.

You will be provided with all the necessary materials and tools, as well as drinks and a pleasant atmosphere. To get more information, contact +7 708 425 08 48.

Address: NUAR Flowers & Décor; 16/5, Turkestan Street.

Plein air painting on June 10-11.

Plein air painting is a unique experience of drawing outside in nature. This improves the mood, inspires you, and develops creative abilities. If you want to draw but do not know where to start, the professional artist of Raisarti studio will guide you.

All the materials and tools are provided. Contact +7 708 159 58 32 for more information.

Address: The Fountain Complex (near the main entrance to the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation).

SATISFACTION FEST 2023 on June 10

SATISFACTION FEST 2023 is the largest outdoor summer music festival in the capital. World-renowned DJs will perform at the festival, including Yves Larock, Alex Gaudino, David Vendetta and Mazza.

You will also be able to enjoy a gastronomic program from the best restaurants and bars of the capital, as well as outdoor activities with family and friends.

Venue: Golf Club Astana; 1, Bolganbayev Street. Tickets are available on sxodim.com.

Legend of the Kazakh Steppe concert on June 11 at 6 p.m.

Legend of the Kazakh Steppe is an amazing choreographic creation dedicated to love and ancient legends of Kazakh mythology. The performance illustrates the militancy and tenderness of Kazakh women, as well as their devotion to the traditions and hospitality of the Kazakh people.

Kazakh music by legendary orchestras will take the audience to the era of Turkic warriors. The Nomad group choreography conveys all the symbols of the Kazakh culture of the ancient Turkic era.

Address: Zhastar Sarayi; 34 Respublika Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Eco Swim Astana on June 11

Eco Swim Astana is a unique opportunity to take part in the first open-water swim in the capital. All the participants who reach the finish line will receive memorable medals. Those who show the best results in individual and team competitions will receive special prizes.

Registration is available on globalsport.kz. The number of participants is limited.

Address: Astana Central Park, city beach.