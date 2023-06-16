List of Events for Special Weekend in Astana 

ASTANA — Relax this weekend after a working week by visiting amazing concerts, sporting events and shows in the capital. The Astana Times editorial team has prepared a unique list of events that you can attend with friends and family.

International Archery Tournament on June 17-18 at 2 p.m.

The international archery tournament will be attended by more than 150 professional athletes from 10 countries: Austria, Bangladesh, Belarus, the Czech Republic, Georgia, the Kyrgyz Republic, Poland, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Many prominent athletes, including winners of the Olympic and Asian Games, as well as the World Championships, are expected to participate.

Venue: Qazaqstan Track and Field Arena; 59, Turan Avenue. Entry is free.

Solo concert Bastau on June 18 at 7 p.m.

For the first time in Astana, dombrists duo Temirlan and Yernat, winners of the Bridge TV Need for Fest competition in Türkiye, Music World in Israel and the World Championship in the United States, will present a grandiose show program that includes opuses of world composers, the group’s own music, and kuis (traditional Kazakh songs). Dombra is a Kazakh national musical instrument.

The concert includes show elements, vocal and choreography performances by the invited guests of the band, including Kazybek Kuraiysh, Amre, Saz&Soul.

Address: Nomad City Hall; 55/2, Mangilik Yel Avenue. Tickets are available on ticketon.kz.

Brazil bossa nova and samba on June 18 at 6 p.m.

Bossa nova is a popular music of Brazilian origin, a mix of American jazz and soft samba with a new style of Portuguese lyrics. Polina Tyrina is a bossa nova singer from Kazakhstan. For many years, she has been cooperating with the Embassy of Brazil in Kazakhstan and took part in the celebrations dedicated to the 200th anniversary of Brazilian independence.

This concert is a great opportunity to discover Brazilian culture, as even the Brazilians themselves note the accuracy of the performance, which corresponds to all the canons of the genre.

Venue: Qazaqstan Central Concert Hall; 10/1, Mangilik Yel Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Hand-to-hand combat world championship on June 16-18.

Astana will host the world championship in hand-to-hand combat among men and women in self-defense disciplines.

Athletes from 30 countries will compete for the title, including from Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, Colombia, the Czech Republic, Germany, India, Iran, Italy, Jordan, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Moldova, Mongolia, Peru, Poland, Romania, Russia, Spain, Senegal, Tajikistan, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, and the United States.

Schedule:

June 16 – Preliminary matches, semifinal and the final competitions in the discipline of self-defense in all weight categories.

June 17 – Preliminary competitions in the discipline of combat in all weight categories.

June 18 at 5 p.m. – Semifinal and the final, and the awards ceremony.

Tickets are available on ticketon.kz.

Years Full of Love and Joy play on June 16-18.

Years Full of Love and Joy (Makhabbat kyzyk mol zhyldar) is a famous novel by Kazakh writer and journalist Azilkhan Nurshayikov. In this novel, the story of love is intertwined with the extraordinary courage of soldiers during the Second World War and the subject of honor, morality, friendship, unity, respect for elders and problems of upbringing.

The play is based on the story of the love between Yerbol and Mentay, but this modern interpretation by director Farkhat Moldagali takes a different approach and entails modern-day thoughts and ideas.

Address: Zhastar Theater; 10, Yesenberlin Street. Tickets are available here.