Kazakhstan, UN Discuss Role of Volunteers in Global Development 

ASTANA – First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Umarov and the United Nations Volunteers Program (UNV) Executive Coordinator Toily Kurbanov discussed prospects for cooperation following the International Volunteer Forum in Astana on June 21, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Umarov and Kurbanov explored ways to achieve the UN 2030 Agenda goals through the national and global volunteer movement, as well as the development of volunteering in Kazakhstan.

Umarov said the Kazakh government had extended the Partnership Agreement between the Ministry of Information and Social Development and the UN Volunteers under a full funding program for the next three years.

The sides also discussed the promotion of the International Year of Volunteer Mobilization for Development, an initiative proposed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Kurbanov commended Kazakhstan’s efforts in fostering the volunteer movement and the initiatives involving Kazakh volunteers in global UN projects.

In 2022, 73 Kazakh citizens acted as UN volunteers, of which 56 were national volunteers, supporting the country’s efforts to achieve the UN’s 2030 Global Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals.