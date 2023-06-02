Kazakhstan Delivers Second Batch of Nuclear Fuel to China

ASTANA – The joint Kazakh-Chinese Ulba fuel assembly plant delivered the second batch containing more than 30 tons of low-enriched uranium to China, the press service of Kazatomprom national atomic company reported on May 31.

A solemn ceremony of receiving nuclear fuel manufactured at the joint enterprise in Ust-Kamenogorsk in eastern Kazakhstan took place at a nuclear power plant in Fanchengan.

Fuel assemblies produced using fuel pellets made from Kazakh uranium raw materials at the Ulba metallurgical plant passed quality control. Once the reactor is loaded with fuel, the generation and supply of electricity to Chinese consumers will begin.

The project was implemented with the help of the China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN), a strategic partner of Kazatomprom, giving a new impetus to the development of bilateral relations.

“We are proud that Kazakhstan’s nuclear fuel will meet the needs of China’s nuclear power industry, contributing to mitigating the effects of global climate change and achieving the global goal of low-carbon development,” said Kazatomprom CEO Yerzhan Mukanov.

The Ulba fuel assembly plant delivered the first batch of fuel assemblies to the Chinese nuclear power plant in December last year, with several more to be delivered by the end of 2023.

In 2024, the Ulba fuel assembly plant is set to increase production volumes to 200 tons of uranium per year. With a guaranteed sales market for 20 years ahead, the plant allowed Kazakhstan to enter a limited circle of producers and suppliers of nuclear fuel to nuclear power plants.