Kazakhstan, Bosnia and Herzegovina Agree to Intensify Bilateral Cooperation

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željka Cvijanović agreed to strengthen cooperation during a June 9 meeting in Astana, reported the Akorda press service.

Tokayev expressed gratitude to Cvijanović for her participation in the work of the Astana International Forum (AIF), emphasizing that Kazakhstan considers Bosnia and Herzegovina as a promising trade and economic partner in South-Eastern Europe and the Balkan region.

According to the President, her visit to Kazakhstan opens up good opportunities for the development of bilateral relations and cooperation on a wide range of topics.

Cvijanović expressed her gratitude for the hospitality and warm welcome, as well as the invitation to participate in AIF, noting the importance of holding this forum, which unveiled new initiatives on international cooperation and the current state of the global economy.

The sides also exchanged views on acute topics of the international and regional agenda.

Tokayev also met with European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski, TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne, Chairman of Sun Seven Stars Investment Group Wu Zheng and Director General of World Trade Organization (WTO) Dr.Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.