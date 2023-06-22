Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan Set to Boost Trade Relations to $1 Billion 

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is continuing to implement joint measures with Azerbaijan’s government to expand trade and economic relations, aiming to reach a trade turnover of $1 billion, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said during a June 22 meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Smailov conveyed warm greetings from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and outlined the high significance of the 100th anniversary this year of Heydar Aliyev, the national leader of Azerbaijan.

“The interaction between the two states is a vivid example of our strategic partnership and alliance based on trust and mutual understanding,” Smailov said.

Azerbaijan is Kazakhstan’s most important trade and economic partner in the South Caucasus. In 2022, bilateral trade volume increased by 40%, reaching an all-time high of $460 million. An upward trend continued this year, with bilateral trade growing by 40%, reaching $185 million.

Aliyev expressed confidence that the official visit of Prime Minister Smailov to Azerbaijan will contribute to the further development of friendly relations between the two countries.

“The agenda of our cooperation is quite extensive and expanding year to year. I am glad that the agreements adopted at the Presidents’ level are being implemented, demonstrating the high level of our relations,” said Aliyev.

According to the President of Azerbaijan, the agreed steps would contribute to increased trade and generate additional business prospects to implement large-scale projects in the energy, transportation, and other industries.