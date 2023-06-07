Kazakh Jockey Triumphs with Double Trophies at Qatar Prix Tournament  

ASTANA – Kazakh jockey Baurzhan Murzabayev won two trophies at the prestigious Qatar Prix tournament in Chantilly, France, reported Khabar 24 news agency on June 5.

Murzabayev participated in six tournament races and finished first in two of them.

He previously won several competitions in Germany and the Czech Republic and recently moved to France by invitation of the legendary coach Andre Fabre, who made him his first jockey.

“My career began in the Czech Republic, then in Germany, and now I moved to France, considered the best in Europe. Wherever I have competed, I became a champion, so it is desirable to become a champion within 2-3 years here as well,” said Murzabayev.

He plans to participate in the Paris Grand Prix competition in a few weeks.