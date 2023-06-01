Kazakh Foreign Ministry Organizes Event to Celebrate International Children’s Day

ASTANA – A festive event titled Children Draw Peace was held on the square near the Baiterek tower on June 1 to mark International Children’s Day.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the support of the Astana Akimat (city administration). The representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations attended the event.

Jean Galiev, the chairman of the International Information Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, wished all the children around the planet to see the loving faces of their parents and peaceful skies. “May every child have a good and bright future. The world needs people like you – kind, sincere, compassionate, and cheerful,” said Galiev.

Arthur van Diesen, the UNICEF Representative in Kazakhstan, also congratulated the children.

“Today we remind ourselves of the importance of being with our children, helping them grow and develop their full potential, making sure that every child can be a full member of society, irrespective of who they and their parents are, or their abilities,” said van Diesen.

He noted that it’s a day to remember children’s rights. “June 1 marks the end of the school year, which signifies the right to education, while a long summer period is about the right to play and rest. These two rights come together today.”

The UNICEF representative said the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child was one of the first conventions ratified by Kazakhstan after its independence. The country ratified the convention in 1994.

“We are happy about our partnership of more than 25 years, during which we have supported the government in protecting children’s rights and making Kazakhstan a better place for children,” he told The Astana Times.

Ambassador of Palestine and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Dr. Montasyr Abuzeid, emphasized the importance of security issues. “Our children are our future. It’s our responsibility to provide them with peace, security, and prosperity,” he said.

Egyptian Ambassador Manal Yehia El Shinnawi thanked the organizers for the celebration that, in her view, teaches children creativity and unity.

All children were presented with gifts and diplomas for the chalk drawings on the square.

International Children’s Day is one of the oldest international holidays, which was first established in Geneva during the World Conference on Child Welfare in 1925.