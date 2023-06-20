Kazakh Football Team Beats Northern Ireland in Historic Win

ASTANA – The Kazakh national football team defeated Northern Ireland 1:0 in the qualifiers for Euro 2024, which took place in Belfast on June 19, bringing a historic victory to the nation, reported Sports.kz.

The Northern Ireland team initially took the initiative, creating numerous chances to score.

Kazakh striker Maxim Samorodov missed the only chance for the Kazakh team before half-time when he missed a shot from the penalty area.

Toward the end of the game, the Kazakh team took the initiative, and Abat Aimbetov, who came on as a substitute, scored the winning goal, which ignited wild celebrations from the Kazakh team and fans.

Kazakhstan will play its next game at home against Finland on Sept. 7.