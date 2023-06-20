Kazakh FM Pays Official Visit to Belarus

ASTANA – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu paid an official visit to Belarus on June 19, meeting President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Lukashenko commended the bilateral and multilateral collaboration between the two countries.

During his meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Aleinik, Nurtleu discussed trade, economic, and investment ties and reviewed the progress in the implementation of joint projects in engineering, construction, and agro-industrial complex.

“Belarus is an important economic partner of Kazakhstan. Unbreakable bonds of friendship, a common centuries-old history, and close cultural and humanitarian ties unite our countries. We have built an intense political dialogue,” said Nurtleu.

The ministers commended the bilateral trade, which exceeded $1 billion, an 18.5% increase from the previous year.

The countries also agreed on intensifying cooperation within the United Nations (UN), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

The discussion also covered cultural and humanitarian collaboration, with the ministers exchanging proposals to enhance cooperation in the fields of education, science, culture, healthcare and sports.

On June 20, Nurtleu is expected to take part in the meeting of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers.