Dimash Kudaibergen Performs Solo Concert in Malaysia

ASTANA – A solo concert by Kazakh popstar Dimash Kudaibergen was held at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur on June 24 as part of his global Stranger tour, reported Dimashnews.com.

Kudaibergen once again amazed the audience with a diverse program, performing songs in seven languages in different styles and genres. Fans from 19 countries came to Malaysia to enjoy the outstanding show.

A Dear (fan) of Dimash, Dinah Buchanan, was delighted to attend his concert, noting that Malaysian Dears did a fantastic job promoting the show by organizing the event and welcoming fans.

“This is the eighth concert that I have been to. I am just so happy to be at his concert,” she shared. “We just thank Dimash for everything that he does.”

“I am so excited to meet everyone from all over the world,” said Rosie, a fan from Malaysia.

After performing particularly touching songs in the Kazakh language, as Dimash always aims to promote the culture of his native country, the singer thanked his fans for their support during the difficult days after losing his beloved grandfather.

“The concert may not have taken place, but thanks to your support, everything went ahead as planned. Our father always says, ‘if you give your word, keep it like a real man,’” Kudaibergen said.

Two days earlier, City University Malaysia awarded the singer the Chancellor’s Medallion for his contribution to the performing arts. It is one of the most prestigious honors that follows a long tradition of internationally renowned universities publicly recognizing influential individuals’ contributions to enhancing global peace and unity.

At the award ceremony, the university recognized Kudaibergen’s impact on raising and tackling social problems through his compassion and desire to make the world a better place.

The singer expressed his gratitude, saying that such recognition motivates him to further make a difference in the world through his voice and music.