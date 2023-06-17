Astana to Host Third International Puppet Theater Festival

ASTANA – Third International Puppet Theater Festival “Kuralay” will take place in Astana on 25-29 June, the Puppet Theater of Astana announced on June 13.

The festival is named after Kuralay Eshmuratova, an honored Kazakh artist and the first director of the Kazakh Puppet Theater.

The event was previously held in 2015 and 2018.

The first festival brought together creative teams from Peru, Estonia, Bulgaria, Serbia, Romania, Russia, Tatarstan, Türkiye, Tajikistan, Italy, Tunisia, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina. A memorandum “Eurasia Puppet” was signed at the event.

The third festival will be attended by 13 theaters from China, Peru, Türkiye, Serbia, Estonia, Russia, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan. A key feature of this festival is a jury of children, who will determine the nominations.

A parade will take place between the Palace “Zhastar” (Youth) and the Musical Theater of the Young Spectator on June 25 at 10 a.m.

A press conference will be held at the Musical Theater of the Young Spectator at 10:45, followed by a gala-concert, where the performance “Azhemnin Ertegisi” (Grandmother’s Fairytale), directed by Kuralay Eshmuratova, will be presented.

The festival is dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Kazakh capital.