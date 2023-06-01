Astana Hosts BIZZ Awards Eurasia 2023 to Celebrate Business Excellence

By Staff Report in Business on 1 June 2023

ASTANA – Astana hosted the BIZZ Awards Eurasia 2023 at the Sheraton Astana Hotel on May 25-28, reported the Kazakh Tourism national company.

Photo credit: Kazakh Tourism

The awards ceremony was organized by the World Confederation of Businesses (WORLDCOB), an American business organization that promotes business development worldwide, recognizing and boosting the growth of leading companies.

The event brought together nearly 100 companies from over 30 countries, displaying their achievements and excellence in various industries. The event featured a welcome reception, a workshop, and the award gala dinner, providing opportunities for attendees to engage and connect.

Earlier, the BIZZ Awards visited cities such as Doha, Dubai, Hawaii, Hong Kong, Las Vegas, Marrakesh, Monte Carlo, New York, Paris, Rome, San Francisco and Toronto.


