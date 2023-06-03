Archeologists Discover Ancient City in Zhambyl Region

ASTANA – A part of Karakemer, an ancient city dating back to the 6th-12th centuries, was discovered during archeological excavations that started 20 days ago near Kumtiin village in the Zhambyl Region, reported Khabar on May 28.

According to scientists, the settlement that covered an area of 600 hectares was part of the Turkic Khaganate.

Rooms in houses, ceramic artifacts, ovens, and bones of livestock were discovered during the excavations. The artifacts prove the sophisticated level of agricultural development of that period. The scientists were most surprised by the glass pieces produced at a temperature of 1,200 degree Celsius.

The excavations are expected to last for one more month.