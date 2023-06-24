American Travel Bloggers Discover Kazakhstan’s Hidden Gems

ASTANA – American bloggers, writers, and journalists, who recently visited Kazakhstan, believe the world should experience the country’s natural beauty and unique sights, according to the Jibek Joly TV channel.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Kazakh Tourism National Company organized a special press tour of the Almaty Region for journalists. During the week-long tour, the guests learned about the country’s cultural features, traditions, and natural heritage, which they shared with their followers and readers.

Christopher James Mitchell, an American travel blogger, aims to bridge the gap for those who want to visit Kazakhstan by providing them with historical and cultural information on what is available here.

“I think not enough people know and understand how big the story is. The number of times I was sitting on the ridge, looking over up at a mountain, I was at a loss for words. I plan to take that loss for words and turn it into a lot of words, and help bring people to this country, and let them know that Kazakhstan is open for tourism,” he said.

The Charyn Canyon National Park, Kaiyndy and Kolsai lakes, mountain peaks, and rivers – all the unyielding and stunning beauty of the Almaty Region has entranced not only the visitors but also their readers and followers. They raved about the breathtaking views at the foothills of the Zailiysky Alatau mountains and the Kazakh people’s unending kindness.

American travel blogger Kevin Wagar emphasized the hospitality of the locals as the most striking element of the whole experience.

“The secret ingredient of travel in Kazakhstan has to be how wonderful, warm, and welcoming the locals are. Nature, hiking, lakes, mountains, and ski resorts are incredibly beautiful. Kazakhstan has so much to offer as a tourist destination,” he said.

He said he looks forward to showcasing Kazakhstan in ways many people in North America have never considered.