Unmissable Events for First Week of Summer in Kazakh Capital

ASTANA – The first day of summer on June 1 marks the International Children’s Day to honor children and promote their welfare. Numerous festivities dedicated to this day will be held nationwide, including concerts, sports competitions, intellectual games, and masterclasses in the capital. The Astana Times has picked the top events to attend this week.

Events related to Children’s Day on June 1

Mass street art will be organized on the Yessil River embankment, where young artists will showcase their artistic talent on the asphalt.

The public will be able to participate in projects related to radio, robotics, ship and aircraft modeling at the Super Cross Technodrome. The program will include a concert, a bubble show, and masterclasses in applied art.

Street Workout masterclasses in active sports will take place throughout the city.

Garage Fest: shopping and tennis on June 1

The one-day Garage Fest fair will be held at the Beeline Arena Tennis Center. The fair program includes sale of unusual goods, music played by DJs, and a lottery. The participant will be able to play tennis on six courts for free. The equipment will be provided by the center.

Venue: Beeline Arena, 4/2, Turan Street. More information is available here.

ECOJER Climate Congress on June 2

ECOJER, Kazakhstan’s Association of Regional Environmental Initiatives, is organizing a third international climate congress dedicated to achieving carbon neutrality. The event will be held in the Kazakh capital on June 2.

The congress will focus on Kazakhstan’s efforts to achieve carbon neutrality and reduce the impact of climate change on the economy and the quality of life.

Venue: Rixos President Astana; 7 Konayev Street.

To register visit ecojercongress.kz

The World of Cartoons concert dedicated to International Children’s Day on June 3

The World of Cartoons concert show will be presented by Tarsi Astana Symphony Orchestra with the participation of animators and characters from popular cartoons. The public will enjoy compositions from popular animated films and exciting interactive activities.

Venue: State Theater of Drama and Comedy (Nomad City Hall); B2/3, Mangilik El Avenue.

Tickets are available on ticketon.kz

Swan Tunes concert on June 4

Swan Tunes by Raushan Orazbay, a well-known kyl-kobyz (Kazakh string instrument) player presents a concert consisting of 24 kuis (national music). The show is dedicated to swans, the symbol of rebirth, purity and nobility. Orazbay conceived the concept of the performance as a long session of music therapy, where she will perform pieces without a break to create a kind of trance state for the listeners. According to Orazbay, the roots of kyl-kobyz sounds go back to the shamanic tradition. They have healing properties and can imitate the sounds of nature, birds and animals. Each kui will carry certain information, enabling the listeners to renew their energy.

Venue: Kazakhstan Central Concert Hall; 10/1 Mangilik Yel Ave.

Tickets are available on ticketon.kz

Baige Tournament on June 4

Baige is a horse race over rough terrain over a distance of 5-15 kilometers, where the tactical skill of the rider is imperative. The tournament in Astana is dedicated to the country’s Day of State Symbols.

The event will showcase kunan baige (races of two-year-old foals), alaman baige (races on adult horses from three years and older), zhorga races (a special horse movement) and top races at a distance of 15 kilometers.

The competition carries a prize of 20 million tenge ($44,742).

Venue: Kazanat Hippodrome at 12.00 p.m.

The entrance is free.