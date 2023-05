ASTANA – A lynx was recorded by a camera trap for the first time in two years at Mount Bugyty in the Charyn National Park in the Almaty Region, reported the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.

This predator is active mainly at night. The spotted pattern of a lynx helps it stay undetected among trees, as it resembles sun glare on the ground.

When attacking its prey, the lynx is able to jump up to four meters. Adults can cover a distance of up to 30 kilometers per day.