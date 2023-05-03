Legend of Kazakh Nation Told Through Jety Kazyna Ballet Staged at Astana Ballet

ASTANA – The Astana Ballet Theater unveiled the premiere of “Jety Kazyna” (Seven Treasures) – a one-act ballet created by the winners of the Ashyk Sakhna (Open Stage) National Competition on May 1. The authors of the production describe the life of the Kazakh people through the lens of their traditions and customs.

An ancient Kazakh legend that formed the basis of the plot describes seven treasures of the Kazakh nomad: the courage of a young man, a wise and beautiful wife, a fleet-footed steed, a hunting golden eagle, a faithful dog of the Tazy breed, a sword and comprehensive knowledge. A nomad’s life is considered complete and happy with these seven treasures.

Inspired by this idea, young Kazakh composer Shyryn Bazarkulova composed in a short time music for the libretto written by Astana journalist Madina Aldanova.

“My dear grandmother inspired me to create this libretto. I wanted to show bright and memorable images close to all Kazakh people. The ballet reflects Kazakh culture. We show shanyrak [circular opening at the top of the yurt], which, like the sun, illuminates the path for all people around and shows the right direction,” said Aldanova.

Production designer Alexandra Rychkova designed the scenery and costumes for the ballet. Delicate dress colors with nomadic patterns and jewelry remind of the ancient Saka tribes, who inhabited the steppe of modern-day Kazakhstan in the eighth century BC.

According to choreographer Ualitbek Siyazbek, 30, the ballet’s key idea is to show the younger generation that Kazakh people should not forget their history and roots while moving toward the future.

“The deeper the tree lets its roots go, the higher it grows. We shall tell our future generation about our culture and history through dance, prose, and art. I want to express gratitude to the ballet artists, who implemented our idea,” said Siyazbek.

In December last year, the Astana Ballet launched the Ashyk Sakhna contest to support the country’s talented youth aged 18 to 45. The award ceremony took place on May 1 on the theater stage.

“The Ashyk Sakhna is the brightest experiment of this season. We are always searching for new ideas, which we are ready to implement, discovering new names in theatrical art. I can say confidently that we have many talented production directors with bright and original ideas. The new “Jety Kazyna” performance is undoubtedly a real celebration of music, dance, and inspiration. At the same time, behind this lightness is a huge and dedicated work of all the participants,” said Artistic Director of Astana Ballet Theatre Nurlan Kanetov.