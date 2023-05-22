Kazakhstan’s Unemployment Rate at 1.4% in 2022

By Staff Report in Society on 22 May 2023

ASTANA – Approximately 132,200 people, 1.4% of the workforce, were registered as unemployed by the end of 2022, informed Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms Aset Irgaliyev in his response to a parliamentary inquiry on May 12.   

Photo credit: istockphoto.com.

According to Irgaliyev, the labor market indicators are based on the norms of the International Labor Organization and the country’s Employment Law. 

The unemployed include persons aged 15 and older who are looking for a job, and are ready to start working immediately.


