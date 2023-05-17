Kazakhstan’s Oil Exports to Germany Increase by 150% in April

ASTANA – The volume of Kazakh oil exports to Germany in April surged 150% or by 30,000 tons, totaling 50,000 compared to March, KazTransOil national oil transporter reported on May 16.

From February to April, the company delivered 90,000 tons of Kazakh oil through the trunk oil pipeline system of Russia’s state-owned pipeline operator Transneft to the Adamowo-Zastawa point for further delivery to Germany.

In December last year, KazTransOil submitted an annual application to transport 1.2 million tons of oil in 2023 via the same route as part of the Kazakh-Russian intergovernmental agreement signed on June 7, 2022.

The company confirmed its technical capability for this purpose, noting that real oil transportation volumes depend on oil companies’ requests.